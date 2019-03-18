Society

Good Samaritan carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston

EMBED <>More Videos

When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at the Brad Paisley concert, he stepped in to help.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at RodeoHouston, he stepped in to help.

The woman went with her daughter and granddaughters to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to see Brad Paisley. One of the granddaughters said that her grandma had recently suffered a stroke and was currently fighting cancer.

Thomas Harwell saw that the woman was having a tough time and so he offered to help her to her seat. After the show, he saw that she couldn't make it up the stairs and carried her.

His wife Shayla Harwell took a picture of the heartwarming moment to share with friends. She said her husband made her very proud.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstongood samaritanfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom'
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Derek Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Show More
Fresno State snubbed from NIT bid and decline to play in postseason
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New burger spot opens in Downtown Merced
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
More TOP STORIES News