Man says employees at '500 Club' in Clovis referred to him using a racist name

A night at the 500 Club Casino in Clovis ended suddenly for Jerry Haymon after a waitress handed him a receipt with the racial slur "Blackiiee" on it."I asked her have I ever disrespected you?" said Haymon. "Have I ever belittled you?"Haymon told Action News the server told him other employees referred to him as that name. That is when he says he took out his phone and snapped a picture of the receipt."She saw that I was very upset, and she snatched the receipt and threw it away."For weeks, Haymon said he debated whether he should go public with his story, but decided to after two men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks spoke out.Kade Walters, general manager for the 500 Club Casino, released this statement saying:"The 500 Club Casino values diversity and views it as a strength in our organization. Our organization has zero tolerance for insensitivities to the diversity of our patrons and/or employees. The incident was brought to management's attention whereas, immediate action was taken. We value our patrons continual support and apologize for the insensitive incident."While Walters did not disclose specifics surrounding what happened to the employee, he did say the employee no longer works at the casino.