Couple engaged after clever shooting range marriage proposal in New Jersey

WAYNE, New Jersey --
This is shooting your shot.

A New Jersey shooting range proudly assisted in a surprise and clever marriage proposal that involved the use of its targets.

According to a Facebook post by Reloaderz NJ, the staff helped Jake Woodruff pop the question to his girlfriend Kara Crampton.

RELATED: Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

In a video, Crampton is fixated on a standard target when a worker gives the signal to turn it around. On the other side of the target is the proposal: "Will you marry me?" and the targets for "yes" and "no" options.

Crampton, though, didn't take aim, opting to turn to find Woodruff on one knee holding an engagement ring.

The shooting range said this is the first time it helped out in a proposal.
