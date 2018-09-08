Meet the couple that said "I do" at this year's Madera Fair

The Madera Fair was extra special today for one Valley couple who met at the fairgrounds seven years ago.Desiree Martinez walked down the aisle to meet her groom Lupe.The two newlyweds found each other at a Billy Currington concert at the fairgrounds back in 2011 and back in May of this year they won a contest to get married at the very spot they first locked eyes with each other.This afternoon, their family and friends watched the couple say "I do" while the fair was going on behind them.There was even a little pig dressed in a pink tutu who also witnessed the newly wedded couple tie the knot.