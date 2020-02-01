'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers game

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- During a pregame ceremony at Staples Center Friday ahead of the first Lakers game since the death of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James delivered a tribute for the late NBA legend.James started off by acknowledging the other eight lives lost in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas. He then scrapped his prepared speech to "go straight from the heart."The following is a transcript of his full speech: