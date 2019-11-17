PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay area next week.

The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.

In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek.

On its map, a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state. The company did not provide a specific list of counties that could be affected, stating "the scope of the weather event remains fluid."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytechnologywildfirefire safetypg&e public safety power shutoffabc7 originalselectricpower outagebrush firepg&efirecellphoneu.s. & worldelectronicssmartphones
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intensified search after car, video show missing Orosi woman in Pine Flat Lake area
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno Sunday morning
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Free health, dental clinic underway at Manchester Center
Flames destroy part of vacant southeast Fresno home
Show More
Sen. Bernie Sanders dines at Lime Lite in Fresno during campaign stop
4 young women take home titles at Miss Merced County pageant
Caught on Camera: Kerman Police searching for tailgate thieves
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
Body discovered in central Fresno canal, police say
More TOP STORIES News