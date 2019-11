PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

.@PGE4Me is monitoring Wednesday & Thursday for the possibility of another power shutoff in the Bay Area. Potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek. pic.twitter.com/tHVgK30elD — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 17, 2019

PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay area next week. The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek. On its map , a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state. The company did not provide a specific list of counties that could be affected, stating "the scope of the weather event remains fluid."