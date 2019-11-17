PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.
In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek.
On its map, a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state. The company did not provide a specific list of counties that could be affected, stating "the scope of the weather event remains fluid."
.@PGE4Me is monitoring Wednesday & Thursday for the possibility of another power shutoff in the Bay Area. Potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek. pic.twitter.com/tHVgK30elD— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 17, 2019