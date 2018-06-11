SOCIETY

(Royal) kids being kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte frolic during dad's polo match

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen hamming it up while dad Prince William played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. (Karwai Tang/WireImage|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kids will be kids, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no exception.

George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, were seen hamming it up as their father, Prince William, played in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy on Sunday.

The royal tots frolicked around as mom Kate watched nearby, and Charlotte caused the duchess to burst out in laughter with a show of acrobatics.

PHOTOS: Prince William, Duchess Kate and the royal family through the years

They were also spotted spending quality time with Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are also great-grandchildren of the queen.

George and Charlotte have had a banner year. In April they welcomed baby brother Prince Louis, and in May they participated in uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.
