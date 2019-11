CHICAGO -- A Chicago police sergeant managed to run a 5K race, save a life and get engaged all in the same day.What's even more impressive is that Sergeant Mike Nowacki took part in the annual Hot Chocolate Run Sunday in full SWAT gear.Near the finish line, he spotted an unresponsive woman on the ground. Nowacki started giving CPR until paramedics arrived. Doctors said the sergeant's quick response helped save her life.Shortly after the race, Sergeant Nowacki proposed to his girlfriend another Chicago police officer. She said yes on a day that neither will ever forget.