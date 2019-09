Possible sighting of Loch Ness monster may back up scientists' theory

Could the mystery of the Loch Ness monster finally be solved?Video shared online by the Ness Fishery Board, captured a long, slender creature in the waters of a Scottish Highlands loch. According to The Sun , the video was taken at the beginning of this month on the River Ness where it flows into Loch Ness.The footage from the underwater camera shows the eel-like creature slithering through the water and dwarfing the fish in its path.On Sept. 7, scientists in Scotland admitted after a year of studying the loch they were unable to find any trace of a "monster."However, they did announce they had one "plausible" idea of what the Loch Ness monster could be - a very large eel.