Possible sighting of Loch Ness monster may back up scientists' theory

Could the mystery of the Loch Ness monster finally be solved?
Video shared online by the Ness Fishery Board, captured a long, slender creature in the waters of a Scottish Highlands loch.
According to The Sun, the video was taken at the beginning of this month on the River Ness where it flows into Loch Ness.
The footage from the underwater camera shows the eel-like creature slithering through the water and dwarfing the fish in its path.
On Sept. 7, scientists in Scotland admitted after a year of studying the loch they were unable to find any trace of a "monster."
However, they did announce they had one "plausible" idea of what the Loch Ness monster could be - a very large eel.
