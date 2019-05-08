'Remembering Our Fallen' display honors veterans who died fighting for our freedom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5289804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The powerful exhibit is now on display in Clovis. It honors service members who have been killed since 9/11.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's not just the names and faces that touch you. It's the heart-breaking notes left behind by loved ones."You won't leave here the same way you came in," said Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios. "These are real notes from family members who carry the scars that time will not erase."The "Remembering Our Fallen" traveling memorial allows family, friends and the public to mourn and celebrate, to ensure their veterans are never forgotten."So they can bring their own families, their own children, their nieces and nephews, to really show them who they were, what they did for our country and for our freedom," said Sarah Wood.755 California veterans who have died since 9/11 are pictured. Close to 60 were from the Valley."Our valley has given so much and yet we do not stand down," Rios said. "We are not bitter."20-year-old Joshua Pickard of Merced was killed by a sniper in Iraq."You have personal photos," Wood said. "You have photos from their military service so that you can really experience who they were as people."Unfortunately, the exhibit keeps growing.Jethro Nehring of Fresno is among the latest additions to the display."It puts the human toll and the human price into reality," Rios said.He says the exhibit will remain here through Friday, May 10."These are all families that are missing that loved one," Rios said. A loved one who fought the war on terrorism with honor.South Valley families can also view the display without making a trip to Clovis this week. The exhibit moves to the Lemoore campus of West Hills College next Monday through Friday.