Navy sailor returns home from deployment, surprises sister for her birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been seven months since Newman native, Joseph Lance has been stateside.

Back from being deployed in Bahrain, there was still a mission to accomplish.

The U.S. Navy AO2, Petty Officer 2nd Class successfully surprised his sister Jacquelyn on her 14th birthday.

"She didn't know who was behind her and I turned her head and immediately she started crying," Lance said.

But there was shock from both parties.

"Why is she tall?" Joseph said in the video.

Because of distance, time zones and cell service there are times Lance doesn't get to speak to his family for weeks at a time.

"She's continuing to get bigger taller and get older and more mature and life needs to slow down a little bit," he said.

Jacquelyn was just seven years old when Joseph joined the Navy right out of high school.

Initially stationed in Lemoore, Joseph has spent the last four years overseas only getting to come home once per year.

The 26-year-old plans to spend the next week hiking, taking in a softball tournament and family time with his six siblings.
