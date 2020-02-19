online dating

Simple Solutions: How to be better at online dating

By
Today, 40 percent of Americans use online dating websites in hopes of finding a match. If you're thinking of giving it a try, first find a site or app that caters to your interests or age range. You can also read reviews to see how others rated them.

Next comes your profile. Be honest about yourself and use positive descriptions.

Also, do include a profile picture. One survey found 52 percent of members on one dating site wouldn't even open a profile without a picture.

Don't include grammar or spelling errors.

And don't use sexual innuendo. One survey found it's the number one dating profile turnoff.

There's also online terminology that you might want to know.

For instance, being "Kanye'd" means your date spent the entire time talking about themselves.

"White clawing" refers to staying with someone you find boring only because they're attractive. and "dial-toned" means someone gives you their number but never replies after you text them.

These are just a few ways to help you navigate the world of online dating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingonline datingtinder
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
New CA bill would make it illegal to send unwanted nude photos
Jan. 5 expected to be the biggest online dating day
Firebaugh murder: Case moving slowly
Man accused of scamming $2 million by 'wooing women with words of love' online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville and Tulare County firefighters battling fire at Porterville library
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced
Show More
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions
Water worries for residents as dead fish float on Fancher Creek
Merced zoo seeking contractor for special project
Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News