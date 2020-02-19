Simple Solutions: How to be better at online dating

Today, 40 percent of Americans use online dating websites in hopes of finding a match. If you're thinking of giving it a try, first find a site or app that caters to your interests or age range. You can also read reviews to see how others rated them.Next comes your profile. Be honest about yourself and use positive descriptions.Also, do include a profile picture. One survey found 52 percent of members on one dating site wouldn't even open a profile without a picture.Don't include grammar or spelling errors.And don't use sexual innuendo. One survey found it's the number one dating profile turnoff.There's also online terminology that you might want to know.For instance, being "Kanye'd" means your date spent the entire time talking about themselves."White clawing" refers to staying with someone you find boring only because they're attractive. and "dial-toned" means someone gives you their number but never replies after you text them.These are just a few ways to help you navigate the world of online dating.