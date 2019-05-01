Society

Survey: Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, some companies are banning all physical contact, including handshakes.

Companies are implementing very black and white policies to avoid expensive sexual harassment claims.

While you're probably safe with a handshake, the experts say why even risk it.

People should be mindful that their perceptions of appropriate physical contact might not be the same as colleagues.

Companies that do not have specific guidelines in place should establish them and make sure that employees know the rules.

The survey was conducted by the job website TotalJobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News