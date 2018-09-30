FRESNO CENTRAL

Tower District residents taking it upon themselves to clean Fresno's alleys

Dottie Chandler says their goal is to clean a total of 20 alleys over the next few months.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cutting down weeds and picking up debris is what dozens of Tower District residents did Saturday morning.

The group known as Alley Pals cleaned up the North Alley on Dennett Avenue between Echo and Roosevelt.

Dottie Chandler organized the event. She says their goal is to clean a total of 20 alleys over the next few months.

"Getting to know each other is the big thing cleaning and feeling good about yourself at the end of the day," said Chandler.

She says the best way to learn about the next cleanup is through Facebook--just type in "Towers Alleys" in the search bar.

You can find more information about Alley Pals on their Facebook here.
FRESNO CENTRAL
