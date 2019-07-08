clovis

VIDEO: Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in Clovis neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing in a Clovis neighborhood, shocking residents, Sunday morning.

An ABC30 insider captured the balloon flying above her home on Cherry Lane and 2nd Street just before 8:30 a.m.

The woman said the balloon appeared to have come from the east, and it floated approximately five feet above her house. Her husband said the aircraft was low enough that when he greeted the passengers, a woman on board greeted him back.

In the video, the balloon lands on the street, and people are seen working to clear it. The woman said the company was able to remove the balloon from the road quickly.

Witnesses said it appeared no one on board the balloon was injured in the landing.
