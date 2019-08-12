Society

VIDEO: Proposal goes viral after man showers friends with rose petals

OTTAWA, Canada -- What's more romantic than roses? How about a shower of rose petals as a man gets down on one knee?

A so-called petal thrower is now internet famous after helping make his buddy's proposal even more special.

It happened in front of a cheering crowd in Ottawa, Canada, earlier this month. Video of the his friend popping the question has been viewed more than 14 million times on Twitter.

The petal thrower, identified as Wael Mansour, has embraced his fame - changing his social media handles and adding pictures of him during the proposal.

He says he's available for other proposals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarriagewedding proposalu.s. & worldwedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled pond
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland prepares for retirement
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run in central Fresno
Family of central Fresno stabbing victim search for answers
Show More
Fresno Grizzlies founder John Carbray has died
Patient files lawsuit against Fresno doctor accused of sex crimes
Brothers accused of running insurance fraud ring admit to crimes
Masked suspect incites panic after making threats at Texas mall, police say
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
More TOP STORIES News