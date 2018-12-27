Society

VIDEO: Baseball pitching prospect delivers heartfelt letter to pay off parents' debt for Christmas

By ABC7.com staff
When the Kansas City Royals drafted pitching prospect Brady Singer this summer, the 18th pick knew how he wanted to spend part of his $4 million signing bonus.

He waited until Christmas to surprise his parents with a special gift.

Video shows his tearful mother reading a letter from Brady explaining that he was paying off all of their debt as a thank you for all the support they showed to him growing up and playing baseball.

Singer's pay it forward gesture made it one Christmas his parents will never forget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansas city royalsbaseballact of kindnesschristmaspay it forward
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Program provides support, resources for teen parents in Fresno Co.
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Father and son both healthy after heart defects at birth
Show More
Impact of younger generation seen at Hmong New Year
New travel centers coming to Madera Co. to assist community and more
Inventions launching at downtown Fresno business
6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
More TOP STORIES News