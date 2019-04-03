VIDEO: Thief drops loot after jewelry store robbery

Cameras were rolling at a jewelry store in Australia when a thief spilled all his loot while trying to escape.In the video, you can see the crook and his friend arrive by motorcycle at the shopping center in Victoria Park.They smash a glass door, go inside and grab the loot.But, the thief with the prized possessions ends up tripping over the door while on the way out, dropping all the jewelry all over the floor.He tries to pick it all up and hide it in his sweatshirt before the pair escapes on a motorcycle.