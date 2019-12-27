PASCO, Washington -- A Washington police officer had an emotional reaction when a local family gave him a touching gift to help him cope with a significant loss.
The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shows the officer being moved to tears after unwrapping the present. The officer was at a loss for words when he realized it was a stuffed toy in the likeness of his favorite K-9 who had passed away three weeks earlier.
He thanked them for their generosity.
Video: Washington police officer holds back tears after receiving gift following death of beloved K-9
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News