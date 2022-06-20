Father accused of killing son in northwest Fresno to appear in court today

EMBED <>More Videos

Father accused of killing son in NW Fresno to appear in court today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father accused of shooting and killing his son is scheduled to face a judge.

Arraignment is set for 8:30 Monday morning for William Wright Senior in Fresno County Superior Court.

Last week, he was charged with one count of murder.

RELATED: Valley college football coach shot to death by father, police say

Police say Wright Senior shot his son, William Wright Junior, in the chest last Wednesday after an argument at a home in northwest Fresno.

Wright Junior was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Wright Junior was a correctional officer in Chowchilla and was also a football coach at Reedley College and College of the Sequoias.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, CHP says
Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Kettleman City, CHP says
Fresno County man finds bear on his property
Large fire tears through apartments near Riverdale Elementary School
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Show More
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
Fresno County correctional officers reach agreement to avoid strike
47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County
1 killed in car crash in Tulare County
Driver rescued from crashed car dangling over Highway 99 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News