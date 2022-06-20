Father accused of killing son in northwest Fresno to appear in court today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father accused of shooting and killing his son is scheduled to face a judge.
Arraignment is set for 8:30 Monday morning for William Wright Senior in Fresno County Superior Court.
Last week, he was charged with one count of murder.
Police say Wright Senior shot his son, William Wright Junior, in the chest last Wednesday after an argument at a home in northwest Fresno.
Wright Junior was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Wright Junior was a correctional officer in Chowchilla and was also a football coach at Reedley College and College of the Sequoias.
