Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver

Surveillance video shows the horrifying moments Carlos Delgado's mother was hit then left for dead on a busy Central Fresno Street."Getting the call I didn't even want to believe it," said the victim's son.It was 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when 47-year-old Tina Richmond was crossing Blackstone after running a quick errand but she never made it all the way.The video shows she was almost to the other side when she was sent flying30 to 40 feet.Delgado says he saw the video before learning his mother had been hit-- a call he wasn't prepared to take."She had five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a gash down the side of her left leg.Richmond is listed in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center because of an internal injury.Delgado wants answers."If they were in the same position as me they'd feel the same way. They'd feel hurt angry and you don't even know what to do when something like this happens," said Delgado.Fresno Police say although there were no witnesses who followed the vehicleThe video is playing a crucial role in the investigation."We'll enhance it probably get some good information from it hopefully a license plate," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Carl McKnight.Had the driver stopped this would have been listed as an accident but since they took off it's being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.