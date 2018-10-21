HIT AND RUN

Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows the horrifying moments Carlos Delgado's mother was hit then left for dead on a busy Central Fresno Street.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surveillance video shows the horrifying moments Carlos Delgado's mother was hit then left for dead on a busy Central Fresno Street.

"Getting the call I didn't even want to believe it," said the victim's son.

It was 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when 47-year-old Tina Richmond was crossing Blackstone after running a quick errand but she never made it all the way.

The video shows she was almost to the other side when she was sent flying
30 to 40 feet.

Delgado says he saw the video before learning his mother had been hit-- a call he wasn't prepared to take.

"She had five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a gash down the side of her left leg.

Richmond is listed in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center because of an internal injury.

RELATED: VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver

Delgado wants answers.

"If they were in the same position as me they'd feel the same way. They'd feel hurt angry and you don't even know what to do when something like this happens," said Delgado.

Fresno Police say although there were no witnesses who followed the vehicle

The video is playing a crucial role in the investigation.

"We'll enhance it probably get some good information from it hopefully a license plate," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Carl McKnight.

Had the driver stopped this would have been listed as an accident but since they took off it's being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and run
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More hit and run
Top Stories
Man found dead inside vacant home in Southeast Fresno
Local business offering spook-tacular fun
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
The Garden of Innocence lays to rest two babies who died without families
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
Show More
Driveby shooting targets west central Fresno home
Visalia car crash injures four, pins one under a flipped car
Taiwan passenger train derails, killing at least 18 people
VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver
90-year-old man hits biker in West Central Fresno
More News