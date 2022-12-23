Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says it started as a domestic violence call between a couple after midnight near Church and Recreation.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman trying to get out of a car at the 7-Eleven. The man was inside and officers were commanding him to get out.

Police say the man did not listen and reversed his car, hitting a patrol unit twice.

An officer was behind the car and started shooting at the man, hitting him once.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. He is expected to survive.

The woman is expected to be okay.

Three officers total were involved in the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Chief Balderrama says this is the seventh shooting involving Fresno police officers this year.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.