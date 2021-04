FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was critically injured after he was hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Thursday night.The crash happened on Kings Canyon Boulevard and Peach Avenue just after 9:00 pm.Fresno police say the man stepped out into the roadway in front of a vehicle.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.