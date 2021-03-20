Police asking for help finding suspect in southeast Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators need your help to track down a suspect who robbed a southeast Fresno pizza shop.New surveillance video from Fresno Police shows a woman walking into the Little Caesars location on Kings Canyon near Winery Monday night.She reportedly told the cashier she had a gun and started demanding money.The employee gave her the cash and the robber took off before officers arrived.She was last seen leaving the area in a white Ford Fusion.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police or Valley crime stoppers.