Police asking for help finding suspect in southeast Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators need your help to track down a suspect who robbed a southeast Fresno pizza shop.

New surveillance video from Fresno Police shows a woman walking into the Little Caesars location on Kings Canyon near Winery Monday night.

She reportedly told the cashier she had a gun and started demanding money.

The employee gave her the cash and the robber took off before officers arrived.

She was last seen leaving the area in a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police or Valley crime stoppers.
