Street vendor shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

Fresno police say it happened near Pierce and Alta just after 4:30 PM.
Authorities say a man was posing as a customer when he walked up and shot the vendor in the head.
BREAKING NEWS: Fresno police are investigating a murder in southeast Fresno near Pierce & Alta. Investigators say a street vendor in his 30s or 40s was shot in the head by another man who was posing as a customer. Officers are searching for the shooter. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DK59nI0sEj— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 22, 2021
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.
Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez released a statement after the incident, noting that the shooting occurred near a daycare center and neighborhood school.
Chavez also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of the suspect.
"It won't bring back a father, but my hope is that it will bring closure to the family and help them heal," he said.
City council president Luis Chavez has released a statement regarding the street vendor murder. In it he demands the shooter turn himself. A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the gunman. More tonight at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NYy3tnjMnK— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 22, 2021
The victim has not been identified but police say he is in his 30's or 40's.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.