Street vendor shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a street vendor was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Fresno police say it happened near Pierce and Alta just after 4:30 PM.

Authorities say a man was posing as a customer when he walked up and shot the vendor in the head.



The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez released a statement after the incident, noting that the shooting occurred near a daycare center and neighborhood school.

Chavez also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of the suspect.

"It won't bring back a father, but my hope is that it will bring closure to the family and help them heal," he said.



The victim has not been identified but police say he is in his 30's or 40's.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
