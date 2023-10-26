  • Watch Now

Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop location from Fresno Yosemite International Airport

Marc Anthony Lopez
Friday, October 27, 2023

Southwest Airlines will soon be adding an additional nonstop seasonal service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines will soon be adding an additional nonstop service out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Beginning June 8, 2024, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop seasonal service to Dallas Love Field.

The new route will be operated with one flight on Saturdays throughout the summer, expanding flyers' travel options to the East Coast.

Current daily nonstop flights offered by Southwest include Las Vegas and Denver.

In addition to the Dallas stop, Southwest will be adding a third Fresno to Las Vegas flight to the Saturday schedule in the summer of 2024.

