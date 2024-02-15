Woman killed in crash involving off-road vehicle in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash involving an off-road vehicle that killed a woman in Southwest Fresno.

It happened at about 11:30 pm Wednesday at Hyde Park on Arthur and Florence.

Police say a man and woman in their 20s were riding in the Polaris Razor when the driver lost control.

Police are speaking with the man who was also in the vehicle.

There is no word on who was driving, or if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police say they believe officers may have seen the vehicle on the streets about 10 to 15 minutes before the crash.

Florence was closed off between Arthur and Thorne while police investigated the scene.