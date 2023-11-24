2 men hospitalized following shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting in southwest Fresno early Friday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 4 am at the intersection of West Kearney Boulevard and Marks Avenue.

A caller told authorities that it appeared two cars were shooting at each other.

Police were not able to find the cars, but found shell casings at the scene.

Community Regional Medical Center told police that two gunshot victims were dropped off at the hospital.

One of the men was rushed into surgery in critical condition. The other man is expected to survive.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The intersection of West Kearney and Marks will be closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.