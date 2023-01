Man jumps out of window to escape house fire in southwest Fresno

Crews say both men were able to get out safely, although one of the men had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has destroyed a home in southwest Fresno.

The flames were first reported just before 2:30 Tuesday morning on Dorothy and Elm Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from inside the home.

Two men were inside sleeping at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.