Man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.

A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.

A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.

A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.

Police responded just after midnight Tuesday to a Shotspotter call of 17 rounds at San Benito and B Street.

They arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

They also do not have any suspect information, although they are looking for a silver car.

B Street was closed from San Benito to Santa Clara while police investigated the scene.