Man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in southwest Fresno.
Police responded just after midnight Tuesday to a Shotspotter call of 17 rounds at San Benito and B Street.
They arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to be okay.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting.
They also do not have any suspect information, although they are looking for a silver car.
B Street was closed from San Benito to Santa Clara while police investigated the scene.