3 men arrested for allegedly shooting two women & 9-month-old in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men have been arrested in connection to a Fourth of July southwest Fresno shooting that injured two women and a 9-month-old baby.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Garrett and Bardell avenues.

When they arrived, they found the baby, her 28-year-old mother, and her 50-year-old grandmother with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined the shooting stemmed from a party where 40-50 people were in attendance.

Multiple suspected fired more than 50 rounds at a person believed to be a rival gang member.

The two women and baby were outside watching fireworks when the suspects opened fire and detectives determined they did not have any association with anyone involved in this incident.

After searching six search warrants at six locations within the city of Fresno on July 27, police arrested 30-year-old John Major (left), 36-year-old Desmond Roddy (center) and 28-year-old James Oliver for their involvement in the shooting.

All three were arrested on charges including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willful cruelty to a child and gang enhancement charges.

