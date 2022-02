FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Fresno Monday afternoon.Fresno police say they received ShotSpotter notifications near Jensen and Walnut just before 5 pm.Authorities say there was some sort of argument between two cars when shots rang out. One of the cars left the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.