'Soy Asombroso' show celebrating history of Latin America in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special celebration is coming to Fresno's Tower District on Friday night during Hispanic and Latin American History Month.

Action News was in the Tower Theater on Thursday during the dress rehearsal of the show Soy Asombroso, which means "I am amazing."

The performance is put on through School Yard Rap.

The group travels the nation, putting on shows that teach about history in engaging ways with music, song, and dance.

Organizers say Soy Asombroso highlights different areas of Latin American Culture, including specific individuals and their accomplishments.

Friday night's show is free, you just have to RSVP.

If you can't make it, the show returns to Fresno on November 1 as a ticketed event.

To RSVP for tickets, click here.