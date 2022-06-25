Central California SPCA offering spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is taking action by offering a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for Valley dogs and cats.
This Monday, it is hosting a grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility.
The CCSPCA will also be distributing vouchers to 100 pet owners from 7:30 am until noon.
The coupons are good for $15 for cats and $25 for dogs.
Organizers are asking that you do not bring your pet to the facility for pickup.
