Central California SPCA offering spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is taking action by offering a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for Valley dogs and cats.

This Monday, it is hosting a grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility.

The CCSPCA will also be distributing vouchers to 100 pet owners from 7:30 am until noon.

The coupons are good for $15 for cats and $25 for dogs.

Organizers are asking that you do not bring your pet to the facility for pickup.
