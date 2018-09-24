Speeding vehicle slams into walnut tree, killing two in Caruthers

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed two people near Walnut and Elkhorn Avenues in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed Agustin Sanzon, 19, and Marcos Gonzalez Sibestre, 19, near Walnut and Elkhorn Avenues in Fresno County.

Authorities say the driver was speeding and passing other cars when he lost control and crashed into a walnut tree.

The two men are in their late teens and early 20s.



It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

All roads in the area are now back open to traffic, after being closed for several hours for the investigation into the deadly accident.
