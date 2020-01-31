Super Bowl 2020

SUPER BOWL 2020: 49ers legend Jerry Rice greets passengers at Miami Airport

MIAMI -- Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Jerry Rice greeted passengers at Miami International Airport.

Rice was decked out in a bright-green American Airlines vest and shook passengers as hands as they went through the airport on Thursday.

"So cool to step off our plane at #SBLIV and meet Jerry Rice," said Chris Hibbs who filmed the footage.

Rice is widely considered the great wide receiver of all time and won the Super Bowl MVP in 1989.

The 49ers will be looking for their sixth championship when the take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersairport newsvacationair traveltravelsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Fiona the hippo regretting her Super Bowl pick?
Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Chiefs' Travis Kelce, 49ers' George Kittle: Game respects game at Super Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Man fatally shot in Lindsay last weekend, police say
4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced
3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint
Fresno neighbors rush in to protect kids after dad shoots mom
Show More
Recreational pot sale is finally coming to Fresno
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
Shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago, officials say
More TOP STORIES News