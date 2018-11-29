STEPHEN CURRY

9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making changes to how Under Armour sells his shoes. And it's all because of a girl from the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making changes to how Under Armour sells his shoes. And it's all because of a 9-year-old girl.

RELATED: Stephen Curry makes shoes available to girls online after letter

On Thursday the young girl dribbled a basketball on a wet street with no hoop in sight, surrounded by news crews and cameras.

Riley Morrison of Napa, California, welcome to your first 15 minutes of fame.

"I just can't believe it got to this point," she said.


And it's all over a pair of basketball shoes.

Riley's a point guard who went online searching for the girls' version of Under Armour Curry 5s, but the company only marketed them to boys. She took issue with that.

"So was there a difference between boys' and girls' shoes?" we asked.

She answered, "No, I don't think so, but it was disappointing that they were not on the girls' page."

Her father, Chris Morrison, continued the thread.

"Girls are continually overlooked," he said. "And as her father, I don't want her overlooked. I want her to have the same opportunities as guys."

So Riley penned a letter. She has now received a handwritten response from Curry, promising to make a change, and also to send her a pair of those shoes.


"I didn't think he would respond because he's such a busy man," she said.

By morning, this wasn't just a shoe story anymore. Riley had gone viral. The Under Armour website markets Curry 5s differently now, to kids.

"We're overwhelmed," said Riley's mother, Megan Lopez.


Riley adds, "It means to me that girls are strong and they can do anything they put their mind to."

That means a lot more than just dribbling a basketball.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsstephen curryu.s. & worldGolden State WarriorsshoesfashionoaklandbasketballnapaNBAfeel goodOaklandNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
STEPHEN CURRY
Stephen Curry makes shoes available to girls online after letter
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Stephen Curry set to return Sat.; Draymond Green out at least two more games
Warriors hit road to face Raptors, ready to move past 'tough times'
More stephen curry
SPORTS
With 51 points, Kevin Durant continues hot streak, but Warriors lose to Raptors
Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT
Richard Sherman: Didn't really have relationship with Russell Wilson
Garrett Richards agrees to two-year deal with Padres amid Tommy John recovery
More Sports
Top Stories
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Show More
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Autopsy report released in murder of Porterville woman
More News