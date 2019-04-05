Food, art, brand new amenities: For Grizzlies fans, this was a night to remember

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies opened up the season to a packed crowd at Chukchansi Park.Parachuters made their down to the diamond at Chukchansi Park.It was the start of Opening Night for the Fresno Grizzlies taking on the Reno Aces Thursday.While the start of the season was exciting for the players, it was also thrilling for fans.Many of them got the chance to take in some of the renovations at the ballpark."It's electric out here," said a fan, Donald Keith, who was hanging out at the new 'Fresno Social'.The outdoor, covered bar was a popular spot for some at the game.It is equipped with TVs and a perfect view from left field for those watching each pitch."This is amazing, it's a great way to get people together," Keith said.Added Anna Rivas, a Fresno resident:"This whole area of people getting together, socializing, having a drink, having something to eat is just the way we are these days."On the other side of the field is Splash Park for the kids.And if they weren't playing in the water, they were out climbing the ropes.But the fun was not just at the ballpark.Outside of it was Art Hop.Hundreds of people filled the streets of Downtown Fresno for the monthly party.The crowds bring in business at places like the Chicken Shack, where the workers were seen putting in orders all evening."Tonight is busy, I didn't expect it to be this busy. They love our food, they love our buffalo chicken fries, so they come here and eat. Business is good," said Christine Campa of the Chicken Shack.