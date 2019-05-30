Sports

Foul ball strikes child as Astros face off with Cubs

HOUSTON, Texas -- Astros fans are reacting after a child was struck by a line drive at Minute Maid Park.

The foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., appears to have gone just beyond the net, striking the child in the stands.



Astros players appeared shaken after the incident, and a teary Almora was consoled on the field by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

One Astros fan said on Twitter the child was rushed out of the ballpark.

The condition of the child was not immediately known.
