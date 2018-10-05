GOOD SPORTS

Good Sport: A bond that extends beyond the pitch for two Bulldog soccer players

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Sport: A bond that extends beyond the pitch for two Bulldog soccer players

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There are 25 players on the women's soccer team at Fresno State.

While each one comes with her own unique story, two players have a special bond that leads to success on the field.

For junior center back Kayla Calmes and junior left back Dani Pacheco playing together at Fresno State was never the long-term goal.

"We lived like ten houses down so we kind of just did everything together," said Calmes

"We drove to school together every morning, we got picked up together. She actually has a twin so they would call us the triplets," said Pacheco.

The two started playing on the same team at age four, staying together through middle school, club teams and then again on the same team at Clovis West.

But after high school, Kayla became a Bulldog and Dani a Ram playing at Fresno City.

Tenth year coach Brian Zwaschka was also at Dani's games trying to recruit her.

"Just like with kids that we might bring from different parts of the world it takes time for them to integrate and get to know each other," said Zwaschka. "So anytime that you have a little bit of that when it already comes in is a good thing and you can definitely sense it when kids have grown up either playing together or know each other."

After two years apart, the two were reunited on the field and are now literally side by side in the Bulldog defense.

So while playing together all these years might not have been in the plans back when they started playing. the two realize that their bond is something special.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgood sports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Good Sports: Fresno City Soccer 8/24
Good Sports: Claire Tuggle 8/17
More good sports
SPORTS
Junior Seau's children reach settlement with NFL over his 2012 suicide
NFL admits errant whistle cost Browns from recovering fumble
Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr reiterate support for franchise in Seattle
Clayton Kershaw in peak form, delivers career-best playoff outing
Chargers WR Travis Benjamin out 2-3 weeks with foot injury
More Sports
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News