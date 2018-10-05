Good Sport: A bond that extends beyond the pitch for two Bulldog soccer players

There are 25 players on the women's soccer team at Fresno State.While each one comes with her own unique story, two players have a special bond that leads to success on the field.For junior center back Kayla Calmes and junior left back Dani Pacheco playing together at Fresno State was never the long-term goal."We lived like ten houses down so we kind of just did everything together," said Calmes"We drove to school together every morning, we got picked up together. She actually has a twin so they would call us the triplets," said Pacheco.The two started playing on the same team at age four, staying together through middle school, club teams and then again on the same team at Clovis West.But after high school, Kayla became a Bulldog and Dani a Ram playing at Fresno City.Tenth year coach Brian Zwaschka was also at Dani's games trying to recruit her."Just like with kids that we might bring from different parts of the world it takes time for them to integrate and get to know each other," said Zwaschka. "So anytime that you have a little bit of that when it already comes in is a good thing and you can definitely sense it when kids have grown up either playing together or know each other."After two years apart, the two were reunited on the field and are now literally side by side in the Bulldog defense.So while playing together all these years might not have been in the plans back when they started playing. the two realize that their bond is something special.