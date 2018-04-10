FRESNO

Grizzlies get ready for their home opener

On Tuesday, the Fresno Grizzlies have their home opener and since it's Tuesday they will be playing as their alter ego-- The Fresno Tacos.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The wait is finally over-- baseball is back in Fresno.

On Tuesday, the Fresno Grizzlies have their home opener and since it's Tuesday they will be playing as their alter ego-- The Fresno Tacos. To celebrate both days the first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free taco.

There's also a couple of other new things you can expect, like all you can eat BBQ before the game starts and $5 beers for the whole season.

They are also making things a little easier for families-- this year the kids zone is free.

The game starts at seven and boxing champ Jose Ramirez will be throwing at the first pitch.

