Grizzlies get ready for their home opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The wait is finally over-- baseball is back in Fresno.
On Tuesday, the Fresno Grizzlies have their home opener and since it's Tuesday they will be playing as their alter ego-- The Fresno Tacos. To celebrate both days the first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free taco.
There's also a couple of other new things you can expect, like all you can eat BBQ before the game starts and $5 beers for the whole season.
They are also making things a little easier for families-- this year the kids zone is free.
The game starts at seven and boxing champ Jose Ramirez will be throwing at the first pitch.