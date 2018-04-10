Grizzlies get ready for their home opener

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3323102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wait is finally over-- baseball is back in Fresno.

The wait is finally over-- baseball is back in Fresno.On Tuesday, the Fresno Grizzlies have their home opener and since it's Tuesday they will be playing as their alter ego-- The Fresno Tacos. To celebrate both days the first 1,000 fans through the gates get a free taco.There's also a couple of other new things you can expect, like all you can eat BBQ before the game starts and $5 beers for the whole season.They are also making things a little easier for families-- this year the kids zone is free.The game starts at seven and boxing champ Jose Ramirez will be throwing at the first pitch.