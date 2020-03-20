Local ballplayers try to stay ready amidst concerns of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, DIB Baseball Academy in Fresno saw a surge of athletes."It's been off-the-wall crazy with phone-calls and emails trying to get inside," said co-owner Zak Colby."Travel teams trying to get inside because they can't use the facilities at schools now."Amidst coronavirus concerns, Colby sterilized all the balls, nets and doors inside the gym to 'provide a safe, clean environment'.Local high-schoolers and minor leaguers flooded the gym to stay ready for whenever they can get back on the field."Just here working out, making sure that I stay in shape so that when I do go back I won't be behind," said Daiveyon Whittle, a former Central High Grizzly and Fresno City College Ram.Now in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league organization, Whittle, like many athletes, is finding the lack of games to be a challenge. "I'm hurt. Yeah hurt because I worked all offseason to do what I Iove," he says.While the CIF has yet to make an announcement regarding its spring season, athletes are fearing the worst."I think we have 12 seniors," said Colby. "Six of them are going to go on to play baseball, the other six of them aren't going to play baseball again besides men's league or slow pitch softball."In just the time since this story was first shot, things have changed.On Thursday, Colby told the gym's Facebook page, "We're shutting down all further group and team activities."Prior to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to shelter in place they were still open to players training by appointment only.