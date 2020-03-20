Coronavirus

Local ballplayers try to stay ready amidst concerns of COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, DIB Baseball Academy in Fresno saw a surge of athletes.

"It's been off-the-wall crazy with phone-calls and emails trying to get inside," said co-owner Zak Colby.

"Travel teams trying to get inside because they can't use the facilities at schools now."

Amidst coronavirus concerns, Colby sterilized all the balls, nets and doors inside the gym to 'provide a safe, clean environment'.

Local high-schoolers and minor leaguers flooded the gym to stay ready for whenever they can get back on the field.

"Just here working out, making sure that I stay in shape so that when I do go back I won't be behind," said Daiveyon Whittle, a former Central High Grizzly and Fresno City College Ram.

Now in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league organization, Whittle, like many athletes, is finding the lack of games to be a challenge. "I'm hurt. Yeah hurt because I worked all offseason to do what I Iove," he says.

While the CIF has yet to make an announcement regarding its spring season, athletes are fearing the worst.

"I think we have 12 seniors," said Colby. "Six of them are going to go on to play baseball, the other six of them aren't going to play baseball again besides men's league or slow pitch softball."

In just the time since this story was first shot, things have changed.

On Thursday, Colby told the gym's Facebook page, "We're shutting down all further group and team activities."

Prior to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to shelter in place they were still open to players training by appointment only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnocoronavirussports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Madera County officials give details after 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Californians stranded abroad make desperate plea to come home
Central CA coronavirus cases
Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Fresno leaders clarify 'Shelter in Place' order amid COVID-19 outbreak
Valley senior centers start delivering meals due to COVID-19
The U.S. Census is still underway, even with some delays due to the Coronavirus.
Show More
Trailers will help house Fresno's homeless amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fresno County courts scaling back operations, putting large numbers of people in small spaces
Coronavirus isn't stopping jurors in death penalty trial against Kori Muhammad
Newsom calls for statewide 'stay at home' order
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News