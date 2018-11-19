Twitter, find this guy and send him our way. We have a pizza for him! https://t.co/mdebuzV0fI — Me-n-Ed's Pizza (@menedspizzeria) November 19, 2018

Bulldog fans are celebrating Fresno State's 23 to 14 win against San Diego State this weekend -- and one fan showed his excitement in an *eye catching* way.Today's Big Video features a man in the stands -- whipping his hair back and forth in celebration.The video was shared by Twitter user Craig Kohlruss and the caption "This was the highlight of Fresno State's win for me."The energetic show of support may come with some perks.Me n Eds Pizza replied today "Twitter, find this guy and send him our way. We have a pizza for him!"No word yet on the mystery man's name.