COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Me 'n' Ed's looks for hair flipping Fresno State fan caught on video to give free pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Bulldog fans are celebrating Fresno State's 23 to 14 win against San Diego State this weekend -- and one fan showed his excitement in an *eye catching* way.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bulldog fans are celebrating Fresno State's 23 to 14 win against San Diego State this weekend -- and one fan showed his excitement in an *eye catching* way.

Today's Big Video features a man in the stands -- whipping his hair back and forth in celebration.


The video was shared by Twitter user Craig Kohlruss and the caption "This was the highlight of Fresno State's win for me."

The energetic show of support may come with some perks.

Me n Eds Pizza replied today "Twitter, find this guy and send him our way. We have a pizza for him!"



No word yet on the mystery man's name.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno state bulldogsfresno statecollege footballfootballFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25
Fresno St. beats SDSU 23-14, clinches berth in MW title game
Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality
Fresno State hopes to bounce back after loss in Boise
More college football
SPORTS
Rugby star, ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne charged with sexual assault in Australia
Buccaneers to start Jameis Winston over Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. 49ers
Steve Kerr: Warriors now in 'the real NBA' after dreaming for years
LeBron James scores 51 in first win at Miami since 2014 departure
More Sports
Top Stories
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside
Lung Cancer Screening: 15 Minutes to Save Your Life!
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Show More
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
More News