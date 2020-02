Sanger soccer wins 1st Valley Championship on a busy night of section finals

For the first time, @SangerApaches celebrating a soccer valley championship. 4-1 winners over Dinuba in division II @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BfxNAXqH49 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 22, 2020

Coach Matt Markarian wins 1st Valley championship in 25 years coaching @fresnochristian teams! Eagles girls soccer beat Kerman, 2-1, wins CIF Central Section Div. V Valley Championship, Feb. 21! 1st champ season since 2001 @PAGMETER @StephenABC30 @FresnoSportsMag #TheFeather pic.twitter.com/hGLIu7JXiL — The Feather Online (@thefeather) February 22, 2020

The Sanger boys soccer team picked up the first section win in school history with a 4-1 win over Dinuba in the D-II final.Other Scores:BoysD-I Central 1-0 Santa MariaD-II Sanger 4-1 DinubaD-VI Dos Palos 3-1 Granite HillsGirlsD-I Clovis v. Clovis North (Saturday)D-II Centennial 1-0 Tulare UnionD-III Kingsburg 3-0 San Joaquin MemorialD-IV Orosi 2-1 East BakersfieldD-V Fresno Christian 2-1 Kerman