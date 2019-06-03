Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks smack to Drake after Game 2 win

TORONTO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant chirped with Drake after the Dubs win over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Drake was walking in the tunnel near the Warriors' locker room with his head down when Durant trolled him.

"Keep your head up young fella. It's alright, it's ok. We have more games to play," said Durant.

Drake trolled KD by a sporting a "Kevin ?!?!?!" Home Alone sweater at the game.

