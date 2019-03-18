warren buffett

Warren Buffett's perfect bracket top prize: $1M a year for life

EMBED <>More Videos

Warren Buffett's perfect bracket top prize: $1M a year for life

Since 2014, billionaire Warren Buffett's NCAA perfect bracket challenge has stoked dreams of wealth for sports prognosticators among us.

But, no one has been able to win Buffett's money. For example, a perfect bracket in the first year of the contest would have meant $1 billion for the winner.

No one overcame the 1 in 9.2 quintillion odds.

RELATED: How to build your bracket for March Madness 2019

In 2019, Buffett is making the challenge again, with $1 million a year for life going to the bracket perfect through the round of 16 teams.

There is a catch, though. Buffett is laying down the gauntlet to only his employees. There are an estimated 400,000 people who work for Berkshire Hathaway.

Of course, there's probably no chance any of his workers will get a perfect bracket, what with those pesky upsets abound. But, a consolation prize for the best performance through the first two rounds will be given: $100,000.

The deadline for Buffett's employees to submit entries is on Wednesday. By the way, here is Berkshire Hathaway's job openings.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessncaawarren buffettus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WARREN BUFFETT
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list
Here are the 10 richest people in the world
Here are the 10 richest people in the world
TOP STORIES
Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge
Man pinned against pole after being struck by vehicle in Central Fresno
Police looking for shooter who struck a Central Fresno home
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom'
Show More
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Derek Carr celebrates son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium
Fresno State snubbed from NIT bid and declines to play in postseason
More TOP STORIES News