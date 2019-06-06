Golden State Warriors

We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors were roasted on Twitter after posting a photo of the team on the Golden Gate Bridge.



Many on social media reminded the team that the Golden State Warriors play in Oakland.


















