U.S. & WORLD

'You gotta be all in': Sister Mary Jo Sobiek describes throwing perfect first pitch at White Sox game

EMBED </>More Videos

The White Sox might have found some pitching help Saturday night in the form of Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Jo Sobiek.

CHICAGO --
After throwing a heavenly first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game over the weekend, Sister Mary Joe Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School joined Good Morning America Monday to talk about her perfect strike.

The White Sox called the pitch, "One of the most impressive first pitches of all time."


Marian Catholic was celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Sox game.

Sister Mary Joe said she was picked to throw out the first pitch, "because I had a little bit of athletic ability, I was probably the most likely candidate, because of my youth and my agility."

RELATED: Sister Mary Jo Sobiek from Marian Catholic dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game

When asked about making her throw from the mound and not closer to the plate like some ceremonial first pitches, Sister Mary Joe said, "As an athlete, you gotta be all in, and I knew that my coaches and my teammates, when they saw that, they would be like, 'You gotta do the real thing,' and it's all or nothing. I had to do it from the top."


Before she made her throw, Sister Mary Joe impressed by bouncing the ball off her bicep and into her hand. She said she did the trick to take her mind off being nervous.

"I had to do something to take my mind off it," Sister Mary Joe said. "It's too awkward to just stand and throw from the jump and I had to just do something to put me in motion."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxnunreligionu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News