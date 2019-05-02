Sprinkler system helped firefighters contain recycling center fire in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sprinkler system helped firefighters make quick work of a blaze that broke out in a Southeast Fresno recycling center.It was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station on Cedar near Highway 99.Firefighters say recycling mater spontaneously combusted inside a large shed setting off the sprinkler system.That tripped an alarm that notified the fire department.No one was working at the business at the time of the fire.Crews are now working to separate the burning material to ensure it doesn't re-ignite.