stabbing

Stabbing victim arrives at hospital, Fresno Police search for crime scene

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man with a stab wound arrived at Community Regional Medical Center Saturday night.

The victim, a man in his thirties, told police he was walking down the street on 5th Street and Grant Avenue in central Fresno when he was involved in an altercation. The man suffered one stab wound in his right forearm and is expected to be OK.

Detectives are working to locate the crime scene. No suspect description was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody
Man shot and killed after stabbing person at party in rural Merced Co.
Woman on the run arrested for Visalia murder of 26-year-old man
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Uber driver opens fire, gets shot by suspects
Dinuba police looking for missing man suffering dementia
Alley fight escalates into stabbing, shots fired, police say
Fire breaks out at NFL stadium moments before kickoff
Shots fired into Visalia home, police say
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
Well-known TV host, Fresno State announcer Ray O'Canto dies at 60
Show More
High school football player dies after collapsing on field
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
Fresno woman behind ad targeting AOC faces backlash
Flames rip through storage facility in Clovis
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
More TOP STORIES News